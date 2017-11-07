Fells secured his only target for 10 yards during Monday's 30-17 victory over the Packers.

Fells was the only tight end in the starting lineup Monday for the first time all season. While he wasn't particularly productive, Green Bay has been among the best at defending tight ends all season with a league-low zero touchdowns and second-place 281 yards allowed to the position. Thus, it's difficult to knock Fells too much, especially when quarterback Matthew Stafford had so much success throwing to his wideouts. Next up is a much easier matchup against a Browns team that's surrendered the second-most yards (558) and touchdowns (six) to tight ends this season.