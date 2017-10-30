Lions' Darren Fells: Touchdown streak ends
Fells caught one of three targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Steelers.
Fells continued to out-snap fellow tight end Eric Ebron, this time at a 45-to-31 ratio. While he was unable to extend his touchdown streak, Fells was still involved in the red-zone offense and garnered a target in the end zone for the fifth time in the past three weeks. He'll remain a low-upside and touchdown-dependent fantasy option going forward -- and especially in Week 9 against a Packers defense that hasn't allowed a tight end to score this season.
