Roberts (groin/hip) was held to limited participation during the Lions' practice session Thursday.
Roberts had been labeled as questionable with a hip injury heading into Detroit's Week 4 matchup against the Saints, but he ultimately logged his first start of the season during that contest while fielding 32 defensive snaps. The issue has seemingly been stubborn in nature, as Roberts is still battling with it after nearly a month. Nevertheless, the Marshall product has been active for every game this season, collecting 20 tackles, three pass deflections and an interception through six appearances.