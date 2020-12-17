site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Darryl Roberts: Missing practice
RotoWire Staff
Dec 17, 2020
Roberts (hip) did not practice Thursday.
Roberts has yet to resume practicing since he was forced out of last Sunday's loss to the Packers due to a hip injury. With Jeff Okudah (groin) already done for the year, it would be a notable blow for Detroit's secondary if Roberts were forced to miss Week 15.
