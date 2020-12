Roberts (hip) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Roberts has been dealing with the hip injury much of the season and has sat out five of the team's past seven contests. However, he was able to practice in full Thursday following a pair of limited sessions to begin the week, giving him a good chance of suiting up Saturday. If he is able to take the field, Roberts should take on a starting role.