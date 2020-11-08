The Lions placed Roberts (hip) on injured reserve Saturday, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.
Roberts has been playing through a hip injury for over a month, and the Lions have opted to shut him down for at least three weeks in hopes that he'll come back at full strength. Perhaps making the decision easier, both Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman have shaken off hamstring injuries and will start at cornerback moving forward. Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye should continue to handle decent workloads, too.