Hand is considered day-to-day with an arm injury, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press also reported that the 23-year-old was spotted Tuesday with a brace on his left arm and that trainers were looking at his elbow and/or bicep Sunday when he originally injured it. When healthy, Hand seems set to play a starting role in Detroit's defensive trench this season.

