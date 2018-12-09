Hand (knee) was carted off the field and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Hand seem to come up limping in the second quarter of Sunday's game, and ultimately collapsed trying to get back to the sidelines, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Hand had to be carted off the field to the locker room and is questionable to return. As long as Hand is out, Ricky Jean Francois will likely take over at defensive tackle.