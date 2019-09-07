Hand (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against Arizona.

Hand was originally considered questionable after being limited in practice all week. The 23-year-old has been struggling with the elbow injury since July. With Austin Bryant (arm) on injured reserve, Detroit is currently left with just Romeo Okwara and Trey Flowers at defensive end.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories