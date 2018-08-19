Lions' Da'Shawn Hand: Draws start in second preseason game
Hand started at defensive end during Friday's preseason game against the Giants and recorded one tackle over 25 snaps.
Hand, a fourth-round pick in April's draft, has been a pleasant surprise for Detroit this summer and looks to be square in the mix for the starting defensive end role opposite Ziggy Ansah. His primary competition, Anthony Zettel and Kerry Hyder, are not to be forgotten at this juncture, though, and it remains to be seen if Hand will stick with the first-team defense in the Lions' third preseason game next Friday against the Buccaneers.
