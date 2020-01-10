Hand (ankle) registered six tackles and one pass breakup over three games in 2019.

There was plenty of hype surrounding the Lions' defensive front this preseason, and Hand's promising 2018 season was a big reason why. Unfortunately, an elbow injury delayed his 2019 debut until Week 8 and he played only two games before suffering an ankle injury that effectively ended his year (though he did manage to take the field Week 13). While it's not clear where Hand stands in his recovery from the injury, his rookie-year showing suggests there's a good chance the Alabama product could bounce back in 2020.