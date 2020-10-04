site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Da'Shawn Hand: Gearing up Sunday
Hand (chest) is active for Sunday's game versus the Saints.
Hand will avoid missing time with a chest injury that popped up this week. The 24-year-old defensive end should resume starting duties where he's registered six tackles (four solo) through three games.
