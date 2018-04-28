Lions' Da'Shawn Hand: Heading to Detroit

The Lions selected Hand in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 114th overall.

This is a pure upside pick for the Lions, who get a player in Hand who has the tools to become a difference maker in Matt Patricia's defense. His career never took the way it was expected to at Alabama, where he enrolled after being one of the top overall recruits in the 2015 class behind the likes of Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers. Hand had inconsistent playing time throughout his Alabama career and had a disappointing combine. That said, Hand showed enough flashes on tape to warrant a selection on Day 3. He'll likely start out as a rotational defensive end alongside Kerry Hyder and Cornelius Washington.