Lions' Da'Shawn Hand: Heading to Detroit
The Lions selected Hand in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 114th overall.
This is a pure upside pick for the Lions, who get a player in Hand who has the tools to become a difference maker in Matt Patricia's defense. His career never took the way it was expected to at Alabama, where he enrolled after being one of the top overall recruits in the 2015 class behind the likes of Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers. Hand had inconsistent playing time throughout his Alabama career and had a disappointing combine. That said, Hand showed enough flashes on tape to warrant a selection on Day 3. He'll likely start out as a rotational defensive end alongside Kerry Hyder and Cornelius Washington.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...