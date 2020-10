Hand (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Hand was a limited participant in practice all week with this new injury, so he's trending toward a game-time decision. The third-year defensive end has six tackles through three games, and if he's forced to sit out, expect Romeo Okwara to bump into a starting role while Julian Okwara enjoys an uptick in usage.