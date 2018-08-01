Hand did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to a leg injury incurred Monday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Lions spent a fourth-round selection on Hand in the 2018 NFL Draft, eyeing the raw talent Hand possessed as one of the top prospects coming out of high school in 2015. He never lived up to the billing at Alabama and his injury doesn't position him all that well early in camp, but Hand will certainly attempt to return to the mix soon. The Lions possess some decent pass-rushing options at the defensive end spot already, so Hand will need to utilize training camp as a proving ground to guarantee his spot on the 53-man roster.