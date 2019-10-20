Play

Hand (elbow) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Hand received the questionable tag after putting in a full practice Friday, so the fact he's unavailable Sunday is a bit surprising. John Atkins and Kevin Strong are the depth options on the defensive line for the Lions this week since Mike Daniels (foot) is also sidelined.

