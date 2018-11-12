Lions' Da'Shawn Hand: Notches third sack of season
Hand recorded one sack during Sunday's 34-22 loss to Chicago.
With the Bears pinned deep in their own territory, Hand managed to get his hands on the elusive Mitchell Trubisky and he almost logged the first safety of his young career as a result. However, the 2018 fourth-rounder "only" walked away with the third sack of his inaugural campaign -- which is tied for fifth among all rookies and second among rookie defensive linemen. The Alabama product will look to continue his impressive play in Week 11 when the Lions play host to a strong Panthers unit.
