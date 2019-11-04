Play

Hand made one tackle over 34 defensive snaps during Sunday's 31-24 loss to Oakland.

Playing in his second game of the season, Hand wasn't able to impact the stat sheet like he was in his season debut last week against the Giants (four tackles, one pass breakup), but it's understandable that he could need time to get back into his productive ways. By all accounts, there remains optimism that his elbow injury is behind him and Hand can still build off his three-sack rookie year from 2018. However, with Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara healthy and productive, Detroit doesn't necessarily need Hand to be anything more than a rotational contributor.

