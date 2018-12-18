Hand (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

The exact nature of Hand's knee injury remains a bit unclear, though he was carted off the field during Week 14's tilt against the Cardinals and the issue is severe enough to keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season. The 2018 fourth rounder out of Alabama amassed 27 tackles (22 solo), three sacks and two forced fumbles in 13 games.

