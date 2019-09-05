Hand (elbow) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Hand has been managing an elbow injury since late July, and his chances of suiting up Week 1 versus the Cardinals are unclear. Romeo Okwara is the next man up at defensive end, and there's no guarantee that Hand would immediately retake the starting role when healthy if he were to miss significant regular-season time.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week