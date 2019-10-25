Hand (elbow) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Hand was a full practice participant throughout the week, leaving the Lions optimistic about him returning to action in Week 8, according to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. The 2018 fourth-round pick should provide a boost to Detroit's defensive line, which ranks tied-27th in the league win only 10 sacks.

