Lions' Da'Shawn Hand: Questionable for Monday
Hand (elbow) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Packers.
Hand was able to practice in a limited fashion Friday and Saturday, and he looks to have a good chance of making his NFL debut Monday. If he's able to go, he likely won't have a starting role behind Trey Flowers, but he should still have a respectable workload as the No. 3 defensive end.
