Lions' Da'Shawn Hand: Questionable for Sunday
Hand (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Hand was limited all last week as well and ultimately was downgraded to out against the Eagles. With that, it's unclear if Hand has made enough progress in his recovery from an elbow injury to suit up Sunday. He will likely end up being a game-time decision.
