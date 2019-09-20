Lions' Da'Shawn Hand: Questionable for Week 3
Hand (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's outing against the Eagles.
Hand was limited all week in practice and will carry a questionable tag for the third straight week. Should Hand finally be made active for Sunday's contest, he is expected to operate as a reserve defensive end.
More News
