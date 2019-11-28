Lions' Da'Shawn Hand: Ready to rock
Hand (ankle) is active for Thursday's divisional tilt against Chicago.
Hand logged a trio of limited practices this week, and he'll manage to retake the field after a two-game absence. The second-year pro's presence will be a valuable boost to Detroit's depth on the defensive line.
