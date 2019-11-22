Play

Hand (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Hand didn't practice in any capacity this week, and he'll now miss a third straight game due to his ankle injury. With Trey Flowers (concussion) also ruled out, Romeo Okwara and rookie Austin Bryant could serve as Detroit's starting defensive ends Week 12.

