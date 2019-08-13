Hand (elbow) is no longer wearing a brace on his left arm, Justin Rogers of the Detriot News reports.

It's not all sunshine and rainbows for Hand considering the presumed starter at defensive end remains sidelined and is currently listed as a second-stringer behind Romeo Okwara. However, it's possible his absence from practice has played a role in that listing. The 23-year-old could still lay claim to the starting role when he returns to practice, which could be soon given the progress he seems to be making in his recovery.