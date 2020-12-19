site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Da'Shawn Hand: Shifts to injured reserve
RotoWire Staff
Dec 19, 2020
Hand (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
The 25-year-old picked up the ankle injury during last week's loss to the Packers and will miss the finale three games of the season. Hand finishes 2020 with 19 tackles (12 solo) and one forced fumble in 10 games.
