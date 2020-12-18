site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-dashawn-hand-sidelined-for-week-15 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Da'Shawn Hand: Sidelined for Week 15
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hand (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Titans.
Hand will sit out for the fourth time in five games. With Everson Griffen on the COVID-19 list, Romeo Okwara and Austin Bryant figure to log substantial workloads while Frank Herron rotates in.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 22 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 47 min read