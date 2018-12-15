Hand (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bills, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hand was carted off the field in the first quarter of Week 14's game versus the Cardinals and didn't return. The timeline for his return isn't clear. Hand sat out of every practice this week and will need to get on the field in some fashion in order to play Week 16 versus the Vikings.

