Lions' Da'Shawn Hand: Still out Week 11
Hand (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.
The 24-year-old didn't practice this week and will miss his second straight contest due to the ankle injury. Hand has appeared in only two games this season since he also suffered an elbow injury in the offseason.
