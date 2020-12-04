site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Da'Shawn Hand: Will miss third straight game
Hand (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Hand will miss a third consecutive game and once again was unable to practice at all this week. At this point, he's far from a lock to return against the Packers in Week 14.
