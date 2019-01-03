Lions' Da'Shawn Hand: Won't require surgery
Hand (knee) will not require surgery to recover from his MCL injury, Dave Brikett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Hand was placed on season-ending injured reserve following a Week 14 win against the Cardinals due to an MCL injury, and will reportedly recover in full without undergoing surgery. The rookie fourth-round pick logged 27 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles through 13 games while healthy, and stood out as one of the best players on Detroit's defense. It does not appear that Hand is in significant danger of missing offseason workouts due to his injury.
