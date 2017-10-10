Lions' Datone Jones: Signs with Detroit
Jones signed a deal with the Lions on Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Jones was a former first-round pick of the Packers and recorded 73 tackles and nine sacks over four years with the team. He was most recently released by the Vikings with an injury settlement back in early September, and he will now serve as a depth option for the Lions on their defensive line.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire Priorities
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham or Charles Clay? Looking for some running back depth?...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
MNF breakdown: McKinnon steps up
Miss Monday Night Football? Chris Towers has all the details from a surprisingly compelling...
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....