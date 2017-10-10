Play

Jones signed a deal with the Lions on Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was a former first-round pick of the Packers and recorded 73 tackles and nine sacks over four years with the team. He was most recently released by the Vikings with an injury settlement back in early September, and he will now serve as a depth option for the Lions on their defensive line.

