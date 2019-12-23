Blough completed 12 of 24 pass attempts for 117 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 27-17 loss to Denver.

The former Purdue Boilermaker had absorbed nine sacks over his past three outings coming into Sunday's matchup, and he was once again under duress Week 16 against the Von MIller-led Broncos pass rush, absorbing six QB hits and four sacks as Detroit dropped its 11th game in 12 tries. Blough was able to avoid committing any giveaways after establishing a 3:5 TD:INT through his first three career starts, but with another subpar showing in the yardage department, he now sits at 216.5 passing yards per game for the year. He's expected to be in the lineup once again in the regular-season finale as Detroit looks to snap its extended losing streak against a Packers team that remains in contention for a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs.