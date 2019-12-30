Lions' David Blough: Can't get going against Packers
Blough completed 12 of 29 pass attempts for 122 yards and an interception in the team's Week 17 loss to the Lions. He added one reception for 19 yards and a touchdown.
Blough's most meaningful contribution to the game came halfway through the first quarter when he caught a 19-yard touchdown from Danny Amendola. Otherwise, he struggled to move the offense, completing only three passes of 10 yards or more. After turning in a surprising performance on Thanksgiving against the Bears, Blough completed only 72 of 136 pass attempts for 704 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions across his last four games. Though he may have a future in the league as a backup, Blough is unlikely to retain the starting role in Detroit with Matthew Stafford (back/hip) slated to return in 2020.
