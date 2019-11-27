Blough is the next man up on the depth chart at quarterback for Thursday's game against the Bears with Jeff Driskel (hamstring) listed as questionable and Matthew Stafford (back) ruled out for the contest.

The undrafted rookie out of Purdue hasn't taken any snaps during the regular season, but he could be pressed into the spotlight in a national game in the event Driskel isn't cleared to start Thanksgiving Day. Blough's only game action since entering the professional ranks came in two preseason appearances, with the 24-year-old completing 58 percent of his passes for 271 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.