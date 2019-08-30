Lions' David Blough: Dealt to Detroit
Blough was traded to the Lions on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Blough is fresh off a performance against the Lions where he completed 11 of 17 pass attempts for 115 yards and two interceptions, and now he'll be the fifth quarterback on the roster in Detroit. With the regular season just around the corner, Blough likely faces a tough uphill climb to crack the Lions' regular-season roster.
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football prep: Target Pollard
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg takes his last dive into ADP to identify who is trending up and down as Fantasy...
-
Strategies in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Mattison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives his annual list of 32 deep sleepers outside the top-200 in consensus ADP.
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Ben Gretch breaks down his strategy from the No. 1 spot in a recent non-PPR draft.