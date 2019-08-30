Lions' David Blough: Dealt to Detroit

Blough was traded to the Lions on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Blough is fresh off a performance against the Lions where he completed 11 of 17 pass attempts for 115 yards and two interceptions, and now he'll be the fifth quarterback on the roster in Detroit. With the regular season just around the corner, Blough likely faces a tough uphill climb to crack the Lions' regular-season roster.

