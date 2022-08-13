Blough completed 18 of 28 passes for 141 yards during Friday's 27-23 preseason loss to Atlanta while adding 22 rushing yards and one fumble on four carries.

Blough had seemingly outplayed the favorite for the backup quarterback job, Tim Boyle, for most of the game, but he blew it by fumbling a snap late in the fourth quarter when Detroit simply could have ran out the clock. With Detroit reportedly looking to keep only two signal callers on the active roster this fall, Blough probably can't afford any more costly mental errors if he wants to remain in contention for the backup gig.