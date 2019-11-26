Play

Blough received reps with the first-team offense Tuesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

The Lions are preparing for all scenarios, one of them being without both Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel on Thursday against the Bears. Stafford is unlikely to suit up due to the widely publicized fractures in his back, but Driskel's practice reps have been capped this week as a result of a sore hamstring. A decision on Driskel may come down to the wire Thursday as Lions-Bears kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET. Blough's sole action as a pro occurred during the preseason, when he completed 58 percent of his passes for 271 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

