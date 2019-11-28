Blough is expected to be the Lions' starting quarterback Thursday against the Bears, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

There's no end in sight for Matthew Stafford's recovery from fractures in his back. In addition to the long-time Lion sitting out for a fourth consecutive game, Jeff Driskel, his replacement, has been limited in practice this week by a hamstring injury. It's unclear if Driskel will be inactive, or merely suit up as an emergency option, but Blough is poised to receive his first NFL action. During the 2019 preseason, Blough completed 58 percent of his passes for 271 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.