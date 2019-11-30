Lions' David Blough: In line to continue starting
Blough is expected to remain the starter until the return of Matthew Stafford (back) after backup Jeff Driskel (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Blough was surprisingly stout in his professional debut Thursday, carving through the Bears' defense and keeping the contest close throughout. The 24-year-old looks to be in line for more starts along the way, as Matthew Stafford doesn't seem close to return (back) and former backup, Jeff Driskel, is on injured reserve, and should be in line to take on the Vikings in Week 14.
