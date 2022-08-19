Coach Dan Campbell indicated Blough will start Detroit's preseason game at Indianapolis on Saturday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It's an encouraging vote of confidence in Blough, who outplayed Tim Boyle for nearly the entire game in the Lions' preseason opener vs. Atlanta before fumbling a crucial snap late in the fourth quarter that essentially cost his team the game. It appears that he and Boyle are in a legitimate competition for the backup job behind Jared Goff, and Blough could give himself a big boost with another solid performance against the Colts.