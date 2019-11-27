Blough is the only quarterback on Detroit's roster that does not carry an injury designation heading into Thursday's contest against the Bears.

With Matthew Stafford (back) ruled out for Thanksgiving Day and Jeff Driskel (hamstring) listed as questionable, it's possible that the Lions could be forced to rely on Blough to start under center. In his two preseason appearances, the undrafted rookie out of Purdue completed 58 percent of his passes for 271 yards, two interceptions and two touchdowns. Detroit may not make an official decision on the availability of Driskel, who logged a trio of limited practices this week, until just prior to Thursday's 12:30 p.m. ET kickoff.