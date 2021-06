Blough will likely remain in a No. 3 role to open the 2021 campaign, Benjamin Raven of MLive.com reports.

The Lions let incumbent No. 2 QB Chase Daniels walk this spring only to replace him with another high-priced backup in former Green Bay quarterback Tim Boyle. However, with Boyle only under contract for one season, Blough -- who will be a restricted free agent at the end of the league year -- could be in the mix for the backup role behind Jared Goff next summer.