Lions' David Blough: Looks good in professional debut
Blough completed 22 of 38 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Bears. He also rushed once for one yard.
The injury to Jeff Driskel (hamstring) appears to have been a blessing in disguise for the Lions on Thanksgiving Day, as Detroit may have just found its long-term backup quarterback in Blough. Making his professional regular-season debut after going undrafted out of Purdue in 2018, Blough was ready for the moment and put the Lions on top early with a 75-yard touchdown to Kenny Golladay on the opening drive. He admittedly cooled off in the second and third quarters, but Blough nearly positioned Detroit for a game-winning touchdown had Danny Amendola been able to bring in a nearly perfect over-the-shoulder pass during the closing seconds of the game. Despite the loss, the Lions must be delighted with Blough's performance and it seems unlikely the team will go back to Driskel for next weekend's game in Minnesota, should Matthew Stafford (back) remain sidelined.
