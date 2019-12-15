Blough completed 24 of 43 passes for 260 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Lions 38-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. He also rushed five times for 19 yards and committed a fumble but managed to recover.

The rookie did the best he could under the circumstances, as he was playing without Marvin Jones (IR-ankle) in the receiving corps and without the benefit of Bo Scarbrough in the backfield to help keep the defense honest. Blough unsurprisingly relied heavily on Danny Amendola, with whom he connected on eight occasions for 102 yards. Blough's ability to produce fantasy-friendly production during what will be championship weekend in many leagues will be compromised by his unfriendly Week 16 road matchup versus the Broncos.