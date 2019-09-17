Lions' David Blough: Named No. 2 passer
Blough was named the backup behind Matthew Stafford on Tuesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Josh Johnson was originally the backup behind Stafford, but the team released him Tuesday, leaving Blough as the No. 2. The Lions also signed Jeff Driskel to provide depth behind Blough and Stafford. Blough went undrafted out of Purdue in this year's draft after passing for 9,734 yards, 69 touchdowns and 43 interceptions in four years as a Boilermaker.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Best Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 3 QB Preview: Changes in air
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 3 including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...