The Lions have named Blough the starting quarterback for Thursday's game against the Bears.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com had the news first, but the Lions have made the move official. Blough thus will fill in for Jeff Driskel, who did the same for Matthew Stafford (hip/back) in the team's previous three games before being limited by a hamstring injury this week. During preseason action with the Browms, Blough completed 58 percent of his passes for 271 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.