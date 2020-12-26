Blough completed six of 10 passes for 49 yards and an interception while adding an 18-yard scramble in Saturday's 47-7 loss to Tampa Bay.

Matthew Stafford hurt his ankle on the Lions' first possession and they were getting blown out with veteran backup Chase Daniel under center, so the team decided to see what it had in Blough. The 25-year-old Purdue product didn't do much of note in his three possessions, but it's possible Detroit could opt to start him over Daniel in next week's season finale against the Vikings if Stafford's unable to play.